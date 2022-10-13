Batu Puteh: Govt agrees to proceed with legal action at ICJ - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has agreed for Malaysia to proceed with legal action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the dispute involving sovereignty over Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca), Batuan Tengah (Middle Rocks) and Tubir Selatan (South Ledge), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said the matter was agreed upon after hearing the presentation and proposals by the special task force to review laws relating to sovereignty over the disputed islets on Oct 7.

“The meeting was informed on the possibility of negligence and error on the part of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when Malaysia missed the opportunity to file a review application against the ICJ judgment in 2008.

“...and the request for interpretation of Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah and Tubir Selatan after Tun Dr Mahathir decided not to proceed with the application for review and interpretation of the judgment on June 11, 2018,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the special task force had also proposed that the government take appropriate action to defend the country’s sovereignty.

In addition, the prime minister said the government will be declassifying its investigation report on claims made by former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his memoir “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”.

He said the Cabinet had also agreed on this after the report was presented by the special task force investigating the allegations contained in the book on Sept 30.

On the same day (Sept 30), Ismail Sabri ordered enforcement agencies to carry out further investigations into possible misconduct by Thomas, in relation to the various allegations contained in his memoir.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said various approaches were implemented by the two special task forces.

They include research, review of documentation and related materials, series of discussions and meetings, working visits in and out of the country, consultation services with legal experts and hydrographers from abroad as well as interviews with identified individuals so as to carry out the tasks as specified in the terms of reference.

He said recommendations on the government’s direction and improvements proposed by the special task force through these two reports, based on the findings of the analysis, research and observations of its members, were transparent, neutral and inclusive.

“The implementation of this special task force as a whole demonstrates the government’s commitment to finding the best solutions related to this matter for the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said. - Bernama