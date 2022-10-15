Batu Puteh: I acted on advice of officers appointed by Mohamed Apandi - Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today claimed that the decision not to proceed with legal action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Malaysia’s claim to Pulau Batu Puteh, which is also known as Pedra Branca, was based on the advice of officers appointed by then Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

The former prime minister said this when asked to comment on a statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Oct 13, of possible negligence and mistakes by Dr Mahathir, then the seventh Prime Minister, for Malaysia to have missed the opportunity to file a review application against the ICJ judgment in 2008.

“That’s his (Ismail Sabri) opinion. There is negligence,“ Dr Mahathir told the media after opening a conference and exhibition on Beyond the Pandemic - Empowering Seniors for their Best Years here.

When asked whether Malaysia should claim Batu Puteh, Dr Mahathir said he was of the view that with the promise made by Malaysia and Singapore, Malaysia would have to accept whatever decision made by the ICJ.

On the intention of Pertubuhan Perubahan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerak) chairman Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor to contest for the Langkawi parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), Dr Mahathir said anyone could contest for the seat.

“I remain in Langkawi. But if somebody else wants to come, do come. Langkawi used to be won by UMNO until it lost in GE14. Now GE15, we don’t know if Umno is becoming more influential,“ he said. - Bernama