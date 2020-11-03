Batu Sapi by-election: Loretto appreciates UMNO’S suggestion to give way to Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) appreciates the call by UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan for political parties to give way to Warisan to retain the the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat unopposed.

Its secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua (pix) said the suggestion clearly showed that Mohamad was concerned over the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said it is not wrong for all parties to work together in addressing Covid-19 in the state as what is important now is to look after the welfare of the people affected by the pandemic.

“It is not wrong for all of us including independent candidates to show solidarity in the Batu Sapi by-election so that we can focus on the people’s welfare and the state’s economy.

“We just have to wait for another two years for the next general election to be held and for now it is better for us to work together for the sake of the people in Sabah,” he said via WhatsApp today.

The Batu Sapi seat in Sabah fell vacant following the death of its Member of Parliament, Datuk Liew Vui Keong of Parti Warisan Sabah, on Oct 2.

The Election Commission has set the date for the polling for Batu Sapi by-election on Dec 5 with nomination on Nov 23 and early voting on Dec 1.

Last Sunday, Mohamad was reported as saying that the that the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election should not be held if all parties decide not to contest and give way to Warisan to retain the seat.

Meanwhile, Loretto did not confirm whether Warisan would contest the seat. — Bernama