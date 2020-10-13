Batu Sapi by-election on Dec 5 (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has set the date for the polling for Batu Sapi by-election on Dec 5.

In a press conference here today, EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the nomination will be on Nov 23, while the early voting will be on Dec 1.

The by-election is being called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong of lung infection on Oct 2.

At the 14th General Election, Liew from Parti Warisan Sabah won the seat with 4,619 vote-majority in a four-cornered fight. -

The Batu Sapi by-election is the 13th by-election called after the last general election on May 9, 2018.

Last month, the Sabah state election was held. Batu Sapi is a parliamentary constituency in the district of Sandakan in Sabah.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) throughout Sabah effective today until Oct 26.

Prior to this, Abdul Ghani was reported as saying that the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election needs to be called as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and could only be postponed if the government declared a state of emergency in the area. -Bernama