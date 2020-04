PETALING JAYA: As far as the government is concerned, there will not be any Ramadan bazaars this year, whether in cyberspace or out in the streets.

Yet, efforts to continue with this tradition continue despite fears that it could facilitate the spread of Covid-19.

The Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations is still trying to sell the concept of a bazaar that runs on the internet.

For federation president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, this would meet the people’s desires to sample Ramadan fare when breaking fast without the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus through physical proximity.

But Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is adamant that it would not be allowed.

His response to a query from theSun yesterday was: “It cannot be done.”

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced yesterday that there will be no Ramadan bazaars nationwide.

Rosli’s concept is based on an already well-used system – online food orders and delivery.

Customers can place their orders online and then drive by to pick up their orders or have it delivered to their homes.

His plan has a third element – a drive-through bazaar that allows customers to pick what they want from the stalls without having to get out of the car.

Rosli expects up to 3,000 traders to buy into the concept.

He claims his idea has already been given the go-ahead by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“We sent in an application three months ago,” he said when contacted yesterday.

It is unclear how he anticipated back then that the country would be put under a movement control order.

Rosli gave an assurance that with his new system, traders and customers would be required to observe social distancing by being at least 6m apart.

He said officers from DBKL and Rela personnel would be enforcing the rules.

The federation has identified 66 areas in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya for its bazaars.

Bernama has reported that the federation was in the midst of identifying the companies that were willing to work with hawkers and petty traders within the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the infection.

Rosli expressed surprise on Annuar’s statement that bazaars would not be allowed.

“This is a new concept and it is a win-win for both the hawkers and the consumers.”

He said he would be meeting DBKL officials to address the issue today.

The panel of law secretary at the National Council for Islamic Propagation, Ustaz Dr Nurul Haq Shahrir, advised Muslims to abide by the directive on social distancing.