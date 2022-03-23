BCorp appoints Muhammad Lukman as Berjaya Capital CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corp Bhd’s (BCorp) wholly-owned subsidiary, Berjaya Capital Bhd, has appointed Muhammad Lukman Musa @ Hussain as chief executive officer (CEO) effective March 16, 2022.

In a statement today, it said Muhammad Lukman has over 20 years of experience in corporate leadership, investment, assurance, risk management and technical accounting advisory in Malaysia and internationally.

“In his good hands, we expect Berjaya Capital to reach even greater heights,” said BCorp chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun.

Muhammad Lukman said Berjaya Capital could go far and, given the current economic climate, his role is expected to be an important and challenging one.

He is not new to the group as he has served as an independent non-executive director of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, a company affiliated with the BCorp chairman, since 2013.

Prior to joining Berjaya Capital, Muhammad Lukman was an advisor to ECS Solutions Sdn Bhd, a boutique management and advisory firm. — Bernama