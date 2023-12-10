BCorp founder receives lifetime achievement award

PUTRAJAYA: Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asia Human Resource Development (HRD) Awards on Tuesday night.

The award was accorded in recognition of his contributions to people development, impact on long-term societal progress and role in nation-building.

Tan joined the likes of Malaysia’s former first lady Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and former Permodalan Nasional Berhad chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, who have been honoured with the prestigious accolade.

A renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tan is known for his achievements in the realm of business and his commitment to social causes. Under his leadership, BCorp has grown into a leading conglomerate with diverse business interests and a global footprint.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held at the University of Cyberjaya, Tan said: “I firmly believe in the shared responsibility of giving back to society and uplifting others.

“Let me also stress the need to continuously foster and support initiatives aimed at entrepreneurship, education and innovation for people development.”

He also drew attention to the challenges encountered by Malaysians when it came to home ownership and shared the establishment of Yayasan My First Home, which is dedicated to addressing this issue through the facilitation of affordable housing.

Tan called on the public and private sectors to work together to alleviate housing woes among the lower-income or B40 community.

“I wish to emphasise that the demand for affordable homes continues to rise, and affordability remains a major concern for homebuyers,” he said, while highlighting the need for a collective effort to address the shortage of affordable housing.

The Asia Human Resource Development Award ceremony was attended by prominent leaders and dignitaries from the business and human resource communities.

Other categories of honours presented were the “Contribution to Society”, “Contribution to Organisation”, “Contribution to HR Community” and “Movers and Shakers” awards.