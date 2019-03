KUALA LUMPUR: The outcome of the Semenyih by-election on Saturday is a wake-up call for Pakatan Harapan (PH) which should not play the blame game, said its vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

“We must act collectively in the spirit of consensus to advance the reform and development agenda for the people,” he said in a statement.

Azmin added that in the light of the outcomes of the Semenyih and Cameron Highlands by-elections earlier, PH needs to take heed of the signals sent by the voters.

“We must deeply reflect on our actions moving forward. We are cognisant of the sentiments expressed by voters and we must be committed in taking proactive steps to address issues concerning the rakyat,” Azmin said.

“Pakatan Harapan must step up efforts to change and be the party of choice for Malay voters. Pakatan Harapan must become a source of strength for the community.

“We must be brave and not hesitate in fulfilling our promises, especially on the Malay and Bumiputra agenda which is an integral part of the national agenda. We must do so without feeling apologetic and fearful of criticism of others,” he said.

The government, Azmin said, will enhance the implementation of measures to ease the economic burden of Malaysians.

He added that through the Economic Action Council, measures to reduce the cost of living, improve wages, alleviate poverty and increase home ownership would be implemented urgently. — Bernama