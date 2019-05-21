Be brave to lodge reports on crime and moral decline: Baru Bian

KUCHING: The public must be brave to lodge reports to the authorities, especially the police, to help combat crime, abuse of power and degradation of moral in the society, said Works Minister Baru Bian (pix).

In response to the recent arrest of a teacher over allegations of sexual assault and sodomy involving five boys at a primary school in Lawas, the minister said he called on the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the case so that justice can be served.

“It is extremely disappointing when a teacher who is expected to educate and nurture the children could commit such an immoral act. If the investigation found enough evidence, then the suspect should be taken to court and punished accordingly.

“We cannot let crimes to be rampant and the culprits to escape unpunished,” Baru, who is also Selangau MP and Ba’kelalan assemblyman said in a statement here today.

On May 19, it was reported that police had detained a teacher to assist in the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and sodomy involving five boys at a primary school in Lawas in 2016.

Lawas district police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was detained at Karamunsing police station, in Kota Kinabalu at 7.30pm on May 18.

The suspect has been working in Lawas since January 2012 until now. — Bernama