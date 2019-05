PETALING JAYA: To reduce the risk of fatal accidents, Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) advises users of its highways, especially motorcyclists, to be careful when using emergency lanes when they return to their hometowns and kampungs this Aidilftri festive season.

PLUS CEO, Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said that such lanes were dangerous to motorcyclists as many damaged vehicles and lorries were usually parked there.

“Based on the Ops Selamat 2018 statistics, more than 60% of fatal accidents and deaths on highways involved motorcyclists. Of that figure, 77% of accidents involved motorcycles using the emergency lane,” he told a press conference at PLUS headquarters, Persada Plus, here today.

They also announced preparations to deal with the increase in traffic during the festive period and also its Aidilfitri road safety campaign.

He also advised motorcyclists to wear bright and reflective clothing that could be easily seen by other highway users.

PLUS expected about two million vehicles to use its highways on each of the peak days (May 30-31 and June 8-10) during the forthcoming Aidilfitri season, he said, adding that it would see an increase of 18% compared to 1.7 million on regular days.

Zakaria also advised the public to follow its Travel Time Advisory (TTA) for the North-South Highway which would help road users to plan their trips.

“For their trips between between May 30 and June 10, road users travelling from the Klang Valley to distant destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor are advised to be on the highway before 10am.

“While those driving to nearby locations like Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Selangor should get on the highway after 10am,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the PLUS highway discount for Aidilfitri would be announced by Works Minister Baru Bian on Tuesday (May 28).

He said to enjoy more comfort while travelling, highway users are urged to register as PLUSMiles members. The membership enable would enable them to redeem rewards which include food and drinks, at outlets along its highways. - Bernama