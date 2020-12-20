Be cautious, avoid being scammed - Raja Muda of Perlis

KANGAR: The people were reminded today to always be cautious when dealing with strangers so that they don’t end up being victims of online scammers.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) advised the public to always check or confirm with the relevant parties such as banks and police before sharing their personal information with strangers.

“Never let others use your bank accounts and check before buying items (online).

“Members of the public who fall victim (to scammers) must not delete proof of communication with these criminals such as emails, short message service (SMS), WhatsApp messages, telephone call logs and so on to facilitate police investigation,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also urged members of the public to immediately lodge a police report if they had been duped. -Bernama