Be courteous, tolerant when commenting on GE15: MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reminded social media users to maintain decency and etiquette, and to be tolerant, when commenting on the 15th General Election (GE15).

It said that it would continue to monitor and curb the spread of false information and offensive statements involving the 3R elements, namely, the King (royalty), religion and race.

“Any sharing of false, offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and if convicted, one can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed for one year or both,” it said in a statement today.

The public can report incidents or content with the 3R elements on social media directly to MCMC through its complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/ or report fake news at https://sebenarnya.my/salur/.

“Enforcement action will be based on complaints from the public in accordance with the provisions of the existing law in order to maintain order and protect the interests of the community,” it said.

Earlier today, the Election Commission set Nov 5 as nomination day, early voting on Nov 15 and polling day on Nov 19. - Bernama