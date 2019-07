MAKKAH: “When you put money into Tabung Haji (TH), resist from withdrawing it (for other purposes),“ said Abdullah Ralmastan, 61, a pilgrim from Tawau, Sabah, when asked about how he and his wife Ludia Salleh, 58, had saved money for performing Haj.

Abdullah, a retired police officer, said saving for the pilgrimage required discipline, and was very different from normal practices of saving money.

“The money we keep (in TH) we do not consider it to be ours, it is a sacrifice for us to carry out God’s command. We should set the intention and pray always to God that this money is our sacrifice to go for Haj, ask Allah that it (the savings) be enough (to perform the deed).

“I know it’s not easy, because we always want to use the money for our family and other things, but if we set our minds on it, God will help us, just set it in our hearts that once the money has been put in, it should not be withdrawn,“ he told Bernama.

This year, about 30,200 Malaysians pilgrims will be performing Haj, with the assistance of 640 TH officials.

Abdullah said he and his wife had begun saving money in TH since 2003, and advised the younger generation to start saving early.

Asked about his religious journey here so far, he said that the environment here was very different from his home in Tawau, but TH and other pilgrims had helped him to settle in.

“It was a bit of a (culture) shock but my wife and I are very happy here, TH has been very helpful to us, with good food and good service.

“Being away from home in Sabah, we miss our children. But we also feel blessed here. To our children and family members in Sabah, do not worry, we are fine here,“ said Abdullah who has four children aged 23 to 42. — Bernama