Be empathic towards people with disabilities, employers and co-workers urged

PETALING JAYA: The inability of able-bodied people to treat those with disabilities fairly has called into question the label of Malaysia as an accommodating and accepting society.

The discrimination is most obvious at the workplace, going by chatter on social media.

Just last week, Facebook user Muhammad Hanis openly expressed unhappiness over the offensive way his dyslexic brother Aniq Ashraf was treated at his workplace, a fast-food restaurant where he had been working for four years.

In another incident involving a coffee outlet chain, a staff was accused of being unprofessional and discriminatory against those with disabilities.

Damai Disabled Persons Association president and co-founder V. Murugeswaran attributes the situation to a lack of awareness on the need of people with disabilities to be treated fairly.

“This is despite the many programmes the government has launched to get more people with disabilities into the workplace,” he told theSun.

He noted that the Human Resources Ministry has launched several campaigns to help those with disabilities, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department’s disabled persons development unit. Despite these efforts, people with disabilities continue to face discrimination.

Murugeswaran said one of the problems lies in the failure of companies as well as able-bodied people to understand the needs of people with disabilities.

“Recruiters and human resource managers should be sent for disability equality training (DET) to understand the needs of their disabled employees and colleagues.”

He added that DET is offered by the ministry as well as several non-governmental organisations involved with the special needs people community.

“Other programmes include disability-related service training, that is targeted at employers and team members to help them understand their colleagues and employees who have special needs.”

Murugeswaran said employers could also seek advice from the Social Welfare Department, or check with the Human Resources Development Fund for information on programmes that their companies could adopt to better train their staff in working with people with disabilities.

He said recruiters should also be more specific on the job scope when putting up an advertisement for a vacant position.

“Once a job vacancy is advertised, everyone will apply, including people with disabilities. It should clearly state the job requirement so applicants know exactly if they are capable of the specific tasks or job scope,” he said.

Former senator Bathmavati Krishnan said people must understand the issues raised from a disabled person’s point of view.

“We strongly oppose and are appalled by any discrimination against people with disabilities. While the government speaks of being inclusive, does it not involve the disabled community?”

Bathmavati, who is also president of Women with Disabilities Malaysia, said being a person with a disability does not always mean the individual is unable to perform certain tasks.

“A person should not be excluded based on any form of impairment. We take pride in Keluarga Malaysia, but it must also be seen from a disabled person’s perspective.”

She added that Malaysians must respect one another and protect their dignity regardless of their physical abilities or disabilities, as everyone is a part of the same community.

“There are many people with disabilities who are doing well in several professional fields. They include lawyers and architects, while others work in factories,” she said, adding that a person with a disability is no less of a contributor to the nation.

“We must look at their ability, not their disability.”

Bathmavathi, who is paralysed from the waist down due to an accident, was a librarian at University Malaya from 1979 until 2004.

“I had many able-bodied people working under my supervision at the library and that just proves that a disabled person can do a job well if given the opportunity.”