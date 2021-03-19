Be fair when issuing fines, authorities urged

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to ensure clarity, transparency and consistency when penalising people for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Women’s rights activist Ivy Josiah said there are those who feel they did not do anything wrong, so there must be a way to appeal against being issued a compound.

“The appeal process must also be simple, not overly bureaucratic and daunting,” she told theSun.

On Wednesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan announced a set of guidelines that determine the quantum of fines for flouting the SOP.

Among others, fines will be reduced by up to 50% if the compound is settled early.

Josiah said there is also a perception that VIPs are not subjected to any fines even if they violate the SOP.

“Transparency is essential to reassure the public that everyone is treated equally.”

She pointed out that every party, from the public to enforcement agencies, wants the same thing and that is to ensure health and safety for all.

“It is therefore essential there is cooperation rather than mistrust,” she added.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the frequent changes in the SOP have left people confused.

“The SOP should be clear and consistent for it to work. (If there are too many variables) it can be subject to arbitrary interpretations,” he told theSun.

“Before the ordinance was enacted and enforced, shouldn’t there be a detailed study or deliberations?” he asked.

Lee said the need for frequent amendments reflects the “incompetence” of the minister who initially signed it.

Under the guidelines, as announced by Takiyuddin, the compound fine is reduced by 50% if settled within seven days of it being issued. Those who settle it between the eighth and 14th day are entitled to a 25% discount.

Due consideration will also be given to those with disabilities, the B40 group, students and those with chronic illnesses.

Appeals can be made to the district health officer, the state health director, deputy director of public health services and an epidemiology officer.