Be mature in evaluating sensitive issues: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the people should be mature in evaluating issues that could lead to disunity.

She said there was no place in the community for those who deliberately sowed seeds of disintegration.

“The attitude of trying to stir racial hatred must be completely rejected,“ she said at the Pandan parliamentary constituency Merdeka Month celebration at Taman Lembah Maju Flat in Ampang last night.

She said unity and tolerance among the people was the key to the nation’s independence and that cooperation was the pillar of universal peace.

“Respecting people’s sensitivity and rejecting racism will strengthen unity...mutual respect especially in exercising religious and cultural freedom should be inculcated in every citizen,“ she said.

Wan Azizah said the country’s progress is not just in name, but also in the attitude and thinking of every citizen, which are the benchmark for achieving developed country status. — Bernama