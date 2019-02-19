Be more sensitive to customer needs, telco told

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said today Telekom Malaysia (TM) should be more sensitive about service to its subscribers.

Commenting on a customer complaint carried on a news portal, Gobind said it was not the first complaint about service to TM subscribers.

“Action has to be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that its image is not jeopardised,” he said in a post on his Twitter account.

In a segment on the news portal, a woman had complained about the difficulty her father had when dealing with TM to terminate the TM fixed line subscription.

She lamented that her wheelchair-bound 89-year-old father had to be brought to a TMPoint centre for the transaction in keeping with the TM policy of prohibiting any other individual, even a son or daughter, from representing the subscriber.

To add to the burden, she said, her father, who had been a TM subscriber for the past 50 years, was asked to go to another TMPoint centre because the staff at the first centre claimed that they could not terminate the subscription, resulting in her taking her father home as he had become exhausted by then.

TM, in the same segment of the news portal, responded by apologising to the complainant and explained that it had contacted the subscriber to resolve the issue. — Bernama