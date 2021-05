PETALING JAYA: The federal and state governments have been reminded that transparency and openness are essential in managing offers of free Covid-19 vaccines to avoid false claims and integrity issues.

Analysts said any authority, such as state governments, should also take it upon itself to determine the authenticity of such offers.

Otherwise, the integrity of the authority that claims to have received such offers can be questioned, said the Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir.

He was commenting on a claim by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that “a private company” had offered the state two million doses of the Sinovac vaccine as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

However, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin dismissed the claim as “bogus”.

Khairy added a check revealed that the company does not exist.

Jeniri said the debacle had affected the credibility of the Penang government.

“The state government should have taken upon itself to check the authenticity of the offer,” he told theSun.

“It shows that the state government is neither prudent nor vigorous in ensuring important issues are handled professionally, and that is shocking,” he said.

Jeniri added that Chow’s integrity is also at stake.

However, the issue should not be politicised as it involves the safety and lives of all Penang residents.

He stressed that the federal and state governments should see eye to eye on the matter, and for this to be realised, there must be transparency.

“They need to put the interest of the people above everything else.”

Universiti Sains Malaysia political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian said the matter has given the Penang government a bad name. However, he added it could happen to any government.

Khairy had to quickly clear the air to prevent a deterioration of relations between the federal and state governments.

“It was also important that he made it clear to the people that the statements made by the company were bogus.

“We must remember that the government is trying its best to make sure the masses are confident with the vaccines made available to us all,” Sivamurugan said.