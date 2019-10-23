Be patient, Mat Sabu tells Hishammuddin over tabling of Defence White Paper

KUALA LUMPUR: While it’s understandable that coming up with a complex document like a White Paper on the country’s Defence systems will take time, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein asked Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) brazenly, if terrorists will wait.

Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, dismissed claims by his predecessor Hishammuddin, that there was a delay in tabling the Defence White Paper in Parliament.

He stressed that the White Paper, that will chart Malaysia’s defense plans, had always been tabled at the (current) parliamentary sitting.

Mohamad also explained that the document was a complex one with intricate details that required time to prepare, and was not one that could be done overnight.

“Please be patient. The White Paper is not like the usual essay,” he told reporters when met in Parliament, here, today.

“Anyway, there’s no delay, because it was always meant to be tabled during this sitting. He (Hishammuddin) needs to get his facts right,” he added.

On Tuesday, when debating on the 2020 Budget, Hishammuddin took a jab at the Defence Ministry for what he claimed was a delay on the tabling of the White Paper, despite its importance, considering it’s on the security of the country.

“Mohamad has promised six times, that the White Paper will be tabled. On Jan 10, he said it would be tabled in September. On Jan 29, he said it would be tabled in July.

“Then in July, he deferred and said it would be tabled in the upcoming Parliament meeting. In August, he said it would be done after November and recently, he said it will be after Budget 2020.

“In the context of defence assets, I understand it will take time (for the strategies to be implemented) but I don’t think terrorists will wait for our White Paper to be tabled,“ Hishammuddin said.