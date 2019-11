KUALA LUMPUR: The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) yesterday held its inaugural Fellow Lecture series which is now rebranded as “FAScinate”.

FAScinate features a refreshed format, transitioning from a formal lecture-style presentation into a more casual engagement, to bring science closer to the community.

The lecture series themed “Open Mind, Spark Ideas, is one of the programmes organised by ASM in conjunction with its 25th anniversary.

The programme is a platform for Fellow Academy of Sciences (FASc) to give back to the community in terms of knowledge, via brief yet impactful presentations.

It aims to inspire the public to open their minds to the width and breadth of science and technology.

Six ASM FASc from two discipline groups, Medical and Health Sciences; and Engineering, engaged their presentation at the Kuala Lumpur Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) here yesterday.

The topics on Engineering were: “Water and Wastewater Service: What Next” by Mohamed Haniffa Abdul Hamid, “Strategic Mineral Development with Industry 4.0” by Professor Datuk Dr Eric Goh and “Climate Change and CO2 Emission” by Professor Dr Dominic Foo Chwan Yee.

Meanwhile, lectures on Medical and Health Science was delivered by Datuk Dr Zainal Ariff Abdul Rahman with the topic “Virtual Surgery: The Reality”, Professor Dr Ngeow Yun Fong on “Tuberculosis: Past, Present and Future” and “Dengue: The Many Unanswered Questions” by Professor Shambala Devi KC Sekaran.

Currently, ASM fellowship stands at 378 FeIlows which includes 28 Senior Fellows.

ASM’s main function is to be the nation’s thought leader for matters related to science, engineering, technology and innovation.

ASM provides advisory input and expert opinion by harnessing the expertise, knowledge, wisdom and network of its Fellows who are elected among the nation’s eminent scientists, engineers, and technologists.