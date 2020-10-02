Be ready to manage payments post-moratorium - Bank Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat has advised its customers to be ready to manage their financing repayments after the moratorium ended on Sept 30.

In a statement today, the bank stressed that it is important for customers to be prepared for the resumption of the financing repayments, especially those who opted for automatic salary deductions.

“For customers who opt for salary deductions through the National Co-operative Movement of Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa), the financing repayments will start this month if they are not eligible for the moratorium extension or the targeted assistance offered by banks,” it said.

Those who wish for clarification on the post-moratorium financing or have issues with their repayment may visit the bank’s branches nationwide or call its Contact Centre at 1300-0800-800.

They may also visit the bank’s website, www.bankrakyat.com.my, or reach out to the bank via its official social media platforms @mybankrakyat (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).-Bernama