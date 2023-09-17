Be responsible, do not give speeches arbitrarily - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has called on all parties to be more responsible and not arbitrarily give speeches that could cause strife, tension and anxiety in the society.

He said this included issuing statements that touched on Islamic religious matters and fatwas.

In a statement today, he said any religious matter, especially those dealing with faith and the syariah, should be referred to the state Islamic religious authorities and scholars certified as experts in the discipline.

“All parties are requested to stop arguments and conflicts that can destroy the unity and peace of the country. All parties need to unite to develop the country to be more advanced, prosperous, competitive and peaceful,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im said he also heeded the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah as the chairman of the Malaysian National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) who urged all parties, especially political leaders, to take responsibility for strengthening unity for the sake of the nation’s well-being.

According to Mohd Na’im, all leaders need to wholeheartedly accept and comply with Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree so that religion is not misused to gain political support.

On Sept 13, Sultan Sharafuddin decreed that all parties, especially political leaders, should stop issuing fatwas irresponsibly in order to preserve the unity of the people in this country.

The Sultan of Selangor said he did not want to see the people divided due to the actions of some irresponsible political leaders, and that his decree was not partisan.

According to Mohd Na’im, the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has mobilised all agencies to strengthen the unity and togetherness of Muslims through various efforts and initiatives including enhancing the role of mosques and surau institutions as centres of unification for the ummah. -Bernama