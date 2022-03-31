Be wary of 2022 Haj package offers: TH

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has advised Muslims to be cautious of haj packages being offered by travel agencies for the 2022 haj season.

TH Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said currently the government and TH are still waiting for the official announcement from the Saudi Arabia government on the 2022 haj season.

“TH and the Saudi Arabia embassy have discovered that some travel agencies are taking advantage of the situation by promoting questionable haj packages, including haj by proxy (badal haji),” he said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that action can be taken against individuals or travel agencies offering haj packages without authorisation from TH, under the Tabung Haji Act 1995 (Act 535).

Early this month, TH had appointed 22 local travel companies as haj pilgrimage operators (PJH) which was part of preliminary preparations for this year’s haj operations, he said.

“All licensed PJH are not allowed to advertise any haj packages yet until an official permission is issued by TH,” he said.

For inquiries, the public can contact the TH Call Centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919. - Bernama