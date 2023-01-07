Be wary of cheap Haj by proxy offers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are reminded to be wary of cheap haj by proxy (badal haji) packages to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

MKM Ticketing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd haj officer Mukhtar Abdul Latiff said the ‘tasrih haj’ or permit for haj by proxy services offered by those who do not reside in Makkah alone has already reached RM13,000, which doesn’t include other costs.

“The tasrih haj alone costs RM13,000, not including food and transportation. During the haj season, police or army personnel will be stationed in particular places, such as Arafah and Muzdalifah. Those (who offer haj by proxy services) can only get into these areas if they have a permit.

“The total cost of haj by proxy can reach between RM15,000 and RM16,000. Therefore, if a party offers a haj by proxy package for RM15,000, we understand that the tasrih fee is included.

“The minimum (fee) they will possibly charge is between RM4,000 and RM5,000. The fee of haj by proxy packages is the simplest way to determine whether or not there is an element of fraud,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mukhtar advised members of the public to always conduct thorough checks on haj by proxy packages offered to them.

Meanwhile, a private sector worker, Mohd Khairul Hafiz, 31, said he was once offered a haj by proxy package for his late father as low as RM1,200 but decided not to proceed because he sensed something was amiss.

“I came across the package that offers haj by proxy services for only RM1,200 on Facebook, but when I contacted the person in charge, I could feel that something was wrong...there was no information about the travel agency and its operations,” he said.

On May 20, Tabung Haji (TH), in a statement, advised the public to be more vigilant with offers to engage in haj by proxy services by travel agencies or certain individuals.

According to the statement, TH informed that the haj by proxy package offer of around RM1,000 to RM3,500 is considered too cheap when compared to the cost of the permit and the expenses that have to be borne by the locals in Saudi Arabia to perform the haj.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also advised Muslims who were victims of the badal haj scam to file a police report as the case is still ongoing. -BERNAMA