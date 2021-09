KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) has called on the people to remain vigilant and not be easily duped by fraud syndicates.

He said among the fraudulent offences actively committed by these syndicates were offering non-existent investments, cheating by personation through phone calls, online shopping scams, job scams, and loan frauds.

“They (scam artists) will use the names of influential individuals in the community or pose as officials from law enforcement agencies to dupe victims,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Meanwhile, the statement also said that Tuanku Syed Faizuddin had presented donations to 38 former MAIPs amil (tithe collectors) yesterday.

The donation was presented through the former amil of the Al Barakah Mosque Parish of Kampung Jelempok, Razali Ismail, who had served for seven years, at his house not far from the mosque.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was accompanied by MAIPs Chief Executive Officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor at the event.

-Bernama