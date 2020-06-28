Be wary of illegal ride sharing companies: RTD

GEORGE TOWN: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has advised passengers to stick to the ride sharing apps which are registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) instead of new ones which may be illegal.

Its spokesman said there is a surge in various new apps offering ride sharing to cab services, namely through Google Play Store or the App Store (IOS).

Users should check the validity of such apps – such as if they are fully insured, their drivers are registered and the operator is registered with APAD.

One particular app is based overseas but it is a favourite among local e-hailing drivers because the commission that they share with the operator is lower.

The spokeman was referring to a sting recently in Butterworth when RTD arrested 11 e-hailing drivers and seized their vehicles following complaints lodged by the legitimate e-hailing drivers.

With the help from the communications and multimedia enforcement division, RTD managed to track down the passengers and the drivers relying on the illegal apps.

Penang RTD director Adenan Md Isa said following the information received, RTD conducted intelligence gathering by focusing on locations around Penang before detaining the 11 vehicles operating under the international e-hailing company.

“Investigations revealed that the company, active in over 30 other countries, is believed to be in operating in Penang since early this year. It is not registered with APAD and has not applied for a Business Mediation Licence to operate.”

RTD has opened an investigating paper on the operator.

Investigations also revealed that over 200 drivers were “employed” as their drivers and registered with the company by submitting an application via Facebook along with their driver’s licence, photograph, vehicle’s grant and road tax.

Adenan said the company allowed drivers to register and pick up passengers even without the Public Service Vehicle licence which is against the law.