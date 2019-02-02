Be wary of individuals offering special projects: MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public are advised to be wary of individuals posing as senior officers of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and offering special projects allegedly from the ministry.

In fact, the MOE in a statement here today said those who received an offer letter or a phone call from such individuals were advised to lodge a police report.

Currently, the tendering process for projects at the MOE is implemented online (ePerolehan) through open tender and in a transparent manner, it said. — Bernama