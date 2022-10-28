Be wary of latest scam involving RM500 assistance via TNG

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been advised to not be fooled by a ‘scam’ taking advantage of the 15th General Election (GE15).

It involves giving out RM500 aid via the ‘Touch n Go’ (TNG) link shared via short messaging service (SMS).

Under the scam, victims will receive a notification of the RM500 e-wallet assistance given to people who support the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Victims will be asked to make an identity verification using the link which is masked as an application.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai confirmed the scam and said that the link was clearly not an official TNG link.

“The TNG link is not touchngoemy.top, the ‘emy.top’ clearly showed that it is not an actual link. The public should not click the link. The correct link should not have the ‘emy.top If there is an emy.top this is definitely an online ‘scam’ run by a syndicate,“ he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Beh also said TNG would not send any message or notice to users and such action is seen as an attempt to dupe victims.

Earlier, the social media was abuzz when an individual claimed to have been a victim of the scam and lost RM1,950 after the victim accessed the link upon receiving a notification via the TNG link. - Bernama