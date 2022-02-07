Be wary of notice advising seniors against voting in Johor polls

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today reminded the public to be vigilant and not to be deceived by fake news asking senior citizens not to vote in the upcoming Johor state election.

MCMC said it has detected a message that went viral on social media asking senior citizens not to vote in the polls to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the group.

“This reminder is important to avoid confusion and panic among the people that can trigger unwanted situations,” it said in a statement today.

MCMC said the public is also advised to get the latest information and verify authentic news from official sources, especially the Health Ministry (MOH) or through the Sebenarnya.my portal.

“Stern action can be also taken against those who spread fake news under the relevant legislation,” MCMC added.

Yesterday, MOH denied that it had suggested that senior citizens should not go out to vote in the Johor state election, as alleged on social media recently.

The ministry said that it had never issued the recommendation and hoped that the public would not spread the false information.

-Bernama