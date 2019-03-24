Be wary of scammer using Finance Minister’s name

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been advised to be cautious and not be duped by offers from scammers using the name of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

According to the press secretary to the Finance Minister, Lutfi Hakim, in the latest development, the ministry had detected a person who claimed to be the minister’s business manager with the name “Balu Kelvin”.

“He (the scammer) had contacted several people via the email address “contactkelvin009@gmail.com” with an offer to arrange a meeting with the Finance Minister for business purposes.

“The offer is actually a scam by “Balu Kelvin” who is posing as an officer of the Minister of Finance. The act of cheating and impersonating is an offence under several sections under the Penal Code (including Section 417 and 419),“ Lutfi said in a statement.

He added that a police report on the matter was lodged at the Jalan Tun Razak Police Station yesterday for further action to be taken. — Bernama