Be wary when celebrating Aidiladha to avoid spike in Covid-19 cases: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) is advising the public to continue to be cautious when celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha this week with family members and friends to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Khairy, through his official Twitter account today, said the people must wear a face mask when being in enclosed or crowded areas, besides practising the TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) method.

“Do a self-test before returning to your village,” he urged.

According to Khairy, the last Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration saw a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases to 3,410 on May 12 due to, among others, the increase in movements in the community and group activities. — Bernama