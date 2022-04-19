Bears strike again at honey bee farm in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: Bears have wreaked havoc again at a honey bee farm in Kampung Geretak Kangkong here, where the farmer has suffered losses of about RM20,000 since the end of last year.

Kelulut (stingless bee) honey farmer Che Awang Mat Zin, 69, said the bears struck again yesterday, destroying kelulut logs and fences in the farm.

Che Awang, who cultivates honey on a 0.4-hectare site, said the animals had destroyed 30 of his 180 kelulut beehives so far.

“Each log is priced at RM700, and due to the attacks, I have lost about RM20,000. These incidents have also affected my income.

“Previously, I used to earn between RM1,500 and RM2,000 a month from the sale of kelulut honey,“ he told reporters here today.

Che Awang said he had previously lodged a report with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“Perhilitan took action by installing traps to catch the bears a few months ago but it was unsuccessful as the animals are smart. I hope the relevant authorities will take action to overcome this problem,“ said the government retiree. - Bernama