Beating the Drum for the Rebana

PASIR SALAK: Four years ago, Kassim Ibrahim (pix), 43, a plumber, got involved in rebana-making because he couldn’t bear to see the tradition die.

Kassim enjoys singing songs with Arabic lyrics inspired by prophet stories while accompanied by the drumbeat of a rebana.

However, the traditional Malay membranophone makers are becoming extinct with just two left, he believes, compared to the five that existed in the Perak Tengah district 15 – 20 years ago.

“I feel it will be a major loss if the rebana is forgotten by the younger generation. I play and teach the rebana, so I want the best quality sound. That is why, though not taught, I tried my hand at making it with what knowledge I had,” the father-of-four told Bernama from his home in Kampung Pulau Gajah, Pasir Panjang Ulu.

Kassim, who has mastered making four types of rebana -- the penengkah, penyelang, pembandung and pelalu – said the process begins with creating a round drum with a specific diameter, followed by the bingkat or melarik (circumferential grooves), then attaching and buffing the cowhide (from a bull that is over three years old), and lastly spiffing it up.

“I buy the cowhide in bulk for RM100 apiece, while the kayu halban (a wood species) comes from the forest here. Drying the cowhide can take up to two months,” he added.

Kassim said he needs six months to make a rebana penengkah, which has a bigger sound, because the hide has to be stretched properly, while the other instruments take just two weeks.

He said the rebana only sounds good if played together, or in pairs, therefore a set consisting of 10 pelalu, a penengkah, penyelang and pembandung can cost between RM2,700 and RM3,000.

“Not everyone has what it takes to make the rebana because it requires a great amount of passion, patience and precision. And despite all the effort, time and cost, you have a low profit margin,” said Kassim.

On the future of the rebana, Kassim said the people in charge must make sure the Malay heritage does not disappear.

“There are still many rebana groups, but maybe just a few rebana makers. I hope we can give it more attention.

“Before this, leaders joined the community in playing the rebana and it inspired harmony. After several years, I still remember the time former Perak Menteri Besar, Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib, played the rebana with the rakyat,” said Kassim. -Bernama