KEPALA BATAS: A beautician lost RM100,000 after being cheated by a man who promised to help her to get a currency exchange licence.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the women, aged 27, was introduced to the suspect by a friend last January.

“She was asked to make a payment of RM100,000 by the suspect, aged 51, purportedly for the application process, and the woman made the payment in four cheques, which she gave the suspect between January and early this month,” he told reporters here today.

He said the woman became suspicious when the man asked for additional payment and lodged a police report last Friday after her numerous attempts to contact the suspect went futile.

The police have identified the suspect and is looking for him. — Bernama