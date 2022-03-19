Beautiful Terengganu 2022 carnival kicks off state’s tourism calendar

HULU TERENGGANU: The Beautiful Terengganu 2022 carnival which kicked off last Thursday opens the state’s tourism calendar with the target to attract three million tourists this year.

Terengganu Tourism Department director Fadli Yusof Zakaria said a number of programmes have been lined up and various attractive tourism package deals were offered throughout the three-day carnival, held at Pulau Poh near Tasik Kenyir, here.

“The carnival is held as part of the state government’s efforts to revive the domestic tourism sector by providing a platform for industry players to introduce their products to the public.

“The organising of the carnival can also help improve the socio-economic status of the people in the state through the impact of tourism value chain activities, in addition to promoting Tasik Kenyir as the best eco-tourism destination in Malaysia,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony of the carnival which was officiated by State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh last night.

Among the interesting activities lined up at the carnival were exhibition booths by federal and state government agencies; boat decorating contest; Kenyir Trail; Kenyir Aqua Light and Sound and rhythmic water fountain shows.

Meanwhile, a long list of events has also been drawn up to be included in the state’s tourism calendar, such as the River Heritage Festival; Squid Jigging Carnival (April); Terengganu Cultural Carnival (June), Beach Carnival (July); and Terengganu International Air Festival (August).

Other events inlcude the Tenggiri Challenge and Sultan Mahmud Bridge International Run (September), Alami Rasa Terengganu (October), Tasik Puteri Jet Ski Challenge (November) and Monsoon Casting Tournament (December). - Bernama