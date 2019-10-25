Beauty pageant for married women and single moms

KUALA LUMPUR: Modern-day women strive for greater heights in many areas of life. They’re no longer content with just being a housewife, they’re also capable of multitasking as working moms and businesswomen.

In order to promote and celebrate Malaysian married women and single moms, Ultimate Teamworks Malaysia through its subsidiary Volga Balezza Productions has collaborated with India-based Bollywood entertainment and production agency India Fashion Fiesta to come up with a beauty pageant called Mrs Fabulous Malaysia 2019.

The competition is open to single mothers and married women online for registration middle of the year.

After an extensive audition process, 16 finalists were chosen to participate in the grand finals on Nov 24, which will be held at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre.

However, it comes with a twist – Mrs Fabulous Malaysia are not solely evaluated based on their just beauty alone, but also on other aspects of feminism, from their confidence to their interpersonal skills.

“We give them training for self discovery and career development purposes as they aspire to enhance their business skills, public speaking to make themselves more presentable, and groom them as a whole. It is not just on beauty alone,“ said Ultimate Teamworks CEO Ziahul Hassan at a press conference today.

He also said the winner of Mrs Fabulous Malaysia will get the chance to sign a contract with India Fashion Fiesta to train with the best coaches on fashion, entertainment and maybe even act in Bollywood movies.

“We want to promote the finalists and give them the opportunity to go into Bollywood. We also want to show the world that Malaysian women, whether married or not, still can be fashionable and fabulous,“ he said.

He added that the grand finals for Mrs Fabulous Malaysia will be very interesting to watch, as it features segments like the lookalike round, in which finalists will dress up their children to look like them, and also the Hijab challenge, in which all finalists, regardless of their race and religion, will learn to style their hijab in the best way that they can.

“There will also be a denim challenge, but that will be kept as a surprise for the audience who purchase tickets to the grand finals,“ he said.

Tickets to the grand finals of Mrs Fabulous Malaysia are now available to be purchased at www.airasiaredtix.com.