KUALA LUMPUR: To Datuk Yong Lei Choo (pix), becoming the first woman to be appointed Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief, is an honour and also a special gift as she received the news three days before her birthday on Oct 27.

The veteran who has served the force for over 32 years, served as commandant of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) College, prior to her appointment effective Nov 25.

Speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters recently, she said sexual discrimination was not an issue, and instead, what mattered was that an individual officer undertook his responsibilities with commitment and excellence.

“The challenges in helming this (new) position are many, in view of the fact that Kuala Lumpur is a capital with a large population, including foreign tourists,“ Yong observed, adding that she was optimistic that she would “give my best not only to society, but also my colleagues in the force.”

Asked if a woman had the ability to hold the two highest positions in the force comprising Inspector-General of Police and deputy IGP, she said it would not be a problem, “as long as that person is committed and professional in undertaking her duties”.

Hailing from Jasin, Malacca, Yong took up her first position in the force, with the Taiping district police in Perak, upon completing her cadetship in 1986.

Other positions she has held over the years include Special Branch chief at both the Petaling Jaya district police and Penang police headquarters.

She has also served at the management department of the force and holds a Master’s in Human Resource Development. — Bernama