Beeline at Penang pawnshops as customers renew pawn tickets

GEORGE TOWN: Long queues were seen at most pawnshops in Penang today with people rushing to renew or redeem their pawn tickets after most businesses were allowed to reopen under Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy (PGRS).

The Chung Hin Pawnshop in Chulia Street here saw a large crowd from as early as 10am.

Its Manager Alex Tye, 39, said today’s crowd was expected as the shop has been closed for over 50 days and many customers could not renew or redeem their pawn tickets.

“We have handled close to 150 transactions today with 90% of them renewing their pawn tickets while the remaining 10% redeeming their pawned items,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Tye, who has 21 years’ experience in the industry said he expected the people to continue coming over within the next one week as many of them were still not aware that pawnshops have opened their doors for business.

He said his pawnshop also conformed with the standard operating procedures (SOP) with everyone entering undergoing body temperature checks and made to wear face masks.

“Many customers also expressed their gratitude for the waiver on the interest for renewing and redeeming pawn tickets accrued during the Movement Control Order (MCO),“ he said,

Meanwhile, Tye said all workers were required to undergo body temperature checks before they begin their daily routine and only those with a clean bill of health were allowed to work.

“We have a total of seven workers and all of them are required to wear facemasks all the time. We also carry out cleaning and disinfection exercise twice a day before and after operation hours,“ he said. — Bernama