GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the counselling centre, Befrienders Penang, recorded between 3,000 and 4,000 phone calls in a month, branch chairman Damian Lee said today.

Lee said that the number could have been higher as the branch’s operational hours were between 3pm and midnight and their limited manpower of about 71 volunteers.

“Those who do call for our services outside from our operational hours were usually redirected to the main headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, which provides 24-hour services,” he told reporters here.

He said that most of the received callers were aged between 15 to early 30s, with frequently discussed topics being education, depression, family issues, stress, loneliness and mental illnesses.

He added that the youngest caller received to date was an 11-year-old student, who had troubles coping with his studies.

“We also noticed that the call duration from our clients are increasing. We usually had calls around half an hour, but now, we have been getting calls that lasts around an hour long,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee also said that younger audiences preferred using electronic mail (e-mail) and Whatsapp instant messaging services over voice calls to contact Befrienders Penang.

He said that the new digital media tools were less confrontational and allowed them to compose their messages before sending their responses.

“Ever since we introduced our Whatsapp service more than a year ago, we have been receiving a number of Malay clients from the platform. Whereas Chinese and Indian speakers preferred to use our phone call services,” he said. — Bernama