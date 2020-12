KUALA NERUS: A 52-year-old man was found dead at Dataran Austin here, at noon today.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din when contacted said they received a call from a member of the public on the incident at 12.30 pm.

“A witness said the man who was a beggar, was waiting outside a bank before he suddenly collapsed.

“Examination by a medical team found that the man had died and the body was sent to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Abdul Rahim said the case was classified as sudden death. -Bernama