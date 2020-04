PETALING JAYA: It can no longer be business as usual for the public once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pix) said the rakyat have to continue following the guidelines set by the government to contain any possible spread of the virus.

Although it is unlikely that the MCO will be lifted on April 14, he said the people must behave responsibly.

“We should not congregate in large numbers at social gatherings and there is no reason for anyone to celebrate the lifting of the MCO.

“Avoid sitting in groups at coffeeshops or other places simply to meet friends,” he said, adding that rules should be in place to avoid gatherings above a certain number of people.

Ganabaskaran said the MCO is effective but the time is not right yet for it to be lifted, adding it is better to be safe than sorry.

While waiting for the government to announce the next move, Ganabaskaran called on the public to make safety a priority.

“Sixty per cent of those who have died are elderly people who can easily contract Covid-19. It is important for the younger generation to realise that they have to take all necessary precautions to protect the elderly.”

“If the government intends to lift the MCO, it should only be in areas that can help the nation’s economy grow.

“When companies restart their operations, strict guidelines on social distancing and other health and safety measures must be adhered to.”

Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit, a senior fellow at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, suggested the MCO be modified according to zones – green, yellow, purple and red.

“Restrict the movement of people between zones. Only allow them to work and commute within their own zones,” he said.