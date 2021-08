CHUKAI: Villagers were kidnapped, policemen were killed while some went missing and have never been found.

That was how brutal things were when the communists terrorised Terengganu before the country gained independence, recalled police veteran Lance Corporal Abdullah Othman(pix), 92.

Recollecting the events, Abdullah said he was stationed at the Kemasik police station in 1949 when he was ordered to back up some colleagues who were under attack by communists in Kampung Air Jernih, Unfortunately, by the time he arrived, the embattled team had been killed.

“I feel sad to this day whenever I recall looking at the blood and the bodies of my four colleagues. They (communists) were indeed very cruel.. not only did they kill policemen, they also kidnapped innocent villagers.

“Most of the kidnapped victims were never found,” he said when met by Bernama at his home in Taman Sri Penunjuk, Kijal here.

Abdullah, who is often asked by several quarters to share his experience behind the country’s independence, said the bitter fight against the communists and the struggle to ensure the nation was free from the clutches of colonialists was worth it with the arrival of Aug 31, 1957.

It was not only a sacred date but also a lucky one for him as he too was able to personally witness the lowering of the Union Jack on the night of Aug 30, 1957, and heard the shouts of ‘Merdeka’ by Tuanku Abd Rahman Putra Al-Haj the next day.

“At that moment, my feeling was a mixture of happiness and thankfulness. Some could not hold back their tears and we hugged each other. My tears flowed fast.. remembering the various incidents I saw with my own eyes,” he said in an emotional tone.

Abdullah had the opportunity to attend the ceremony to lower the Union Jack at the Selangor Club Field as he was undergoing jungle police training in Dusun Tua, Hulu Langat and was tasked with looking after security from Aug 30 until the next day at the Merdeka Stadium.

“At exactly 12 midnight of Aug 31, 1957, many witnessed the historical moment. I was very proud to see our flag hoisted and fluttering majestically. Indeed, it felt too long (at that time) to wait for the moment of national independence,” he said.

According to Abdullah, after completing his duty at the Selangor Club Field, he and the other policemen made a beeline to the Kuala Lumpur Police Depot to make preparations to go to the Merdeka Stadium and, upon arrival there, he saw thousands of people had arrived to celebrate independence together.

“I was stationed on a rather high location to monitor the security situation during the declaration and from there I could clearly see everything inside the whole stadium.

“That was the most priceless experience for me in my over 30 years of service in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and it is still etched in my memory,” he said.

He also said that each year he would re-watch the moment of independence on television or the Internet with his wife Ngah Jusoh, 88.

According to the father of four, old age is not an obstacle to expressing one’s patriotic spirit and that is why he often decorates the compound of his house with the Jalur Gemilang as well as to remind the current generations of the importance of maintaining independence.- Bernama