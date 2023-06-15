Belantek assemblyman Mohd Isa dies

ALOR SETAR: Belantek state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie died at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani yesterday.

He was 69.

News of his death was shared by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on his Facebook page.

“I received news that Dato (Mohd Isa) died at about 11.23 pm at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani. Condolences to all his family members,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Previously, the media reported that Mohd Isa, who was also a Kedah PAS committee member, received treatment at the intensive care unit of the HSAH after suffering from a bacterial infection in the heart, lungs and kidneys last month.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Mohd Isa of PAS won the Belantek state seat with a majority of 2,574 votes after garnering 9,600 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah (7,026 votes) and PKR’s Abdul Rashid Abdullah (2,376 votes).

Kedah, which did not hold its state election simultaneously with GE15 last November, will hold its state polls soon with five other states. -Bernama