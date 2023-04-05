Belantik assemblyman Mohd Isa Shafie in critical condition at HSAH

ALOR SETAR: Belantik assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie (pix) is reported to be in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

Sik PAS deputy president Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman said Mohd Isa, who had bacterial infection in the heart, lungs and kidneys was admitted to Sik Hospital at about 7pm yesterday and later taken to HSAH at 4am today.

“According to his son, Mohd Isa was looking weak and he collapsed in the bathroom at home in Kampung Jelutong, Sik, yesterday afternoon.

“His health has deteriorated and doctors have put him in induced coma. I urge the public to pray for his recovery,“ he said when contacted today.

Ahmad Tarmizi who is also Sik MP hoped that Mohd Isa’s family will remain calm during this difficult time, while adding that visitors are not allowed at the moment.

He said the three-term Belantik assemblyman has been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. - Bernama