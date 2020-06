PORT DICKSON: A Belarusian man was charged at the Port Dickson magistrate’s court today with obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties and crossing state borders without permission last Sunday.

Danilov Illia, 29, pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read to him before magistrate Siti Huzaifah Abdul Talib.

Prior to this, he had been slapped with a compound for attempting to cross state borders in violation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) by walking from Sepang, Selangor towards Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan before being detained for uttering abusive words to policemen on duty at a roadblock.

He had violated Regulation 6 (3) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a maximum RM1,000 fine or up to six months’ jail, or both, on conviction.

He was also charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.

The court did not allow him bail and set June 12 for mention. - Bernama