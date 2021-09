KUALA LUMPUR: The intervention of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development through the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) in the case of a 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella was in accordance with the act in force.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) in a statement today said it included rescuing the girl, placing her in a safe place and providing protection, care and rehabilitation in accordance with the Child Act 2001 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“I am closely following the development of Bella’s case. She is now under the protection, care and supervision of JKM. Alhamdulillah, based on my monitoring, Bella is happy again,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Rina said she had met with representatives of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) and Helping Shoulders yesterday.

“I hope this meeting will be a platform to hear the views and voices of the NGOs,“ she said.

Bella’s plight went viral on social media after a woman claimed the young girl was splashed with hot water and tied up while she was under the care of an NGO’s welfare home.

-Bernama