Bella’s injuries from suspected abuse, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior investigating officer told the Sessions Court here today that the injuries sustained by a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella were not due to an accident or her own doing but from suspected abuse.

ASP Rohaini Baharom from the Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11) of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters said this was based on a statement taken from two medical doctors from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) who treated Bella, namely Dr Nizam Malik Bali Mohamed and Dr Sheshadri Sridar.

“From my investigation, pediatrician Dr Nizam Malik in his statement said that when he examined Bella there were traces of new and old scars on the victim’s body and he thought that the injury was not caused by an accident but suspected abuse,” she said.

The 20th prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad at the trial of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali who is accused of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old Down Syndrome girl.

Rohaini said Dr Sheshadri had also found many new and old scars as well as new skin growing on the victim’s body.

“Dr Sheshadri also stated that the injuries were caused by heated elements such as hot oil, water and heated objects or cigarette butts. Bella’s injuries were not due to an accident or from her own actions and the injuries occurred over a long period of time,“ said the witness.

Rohaini also said that psychiatrist Dr Wan Asyikin Wan Azlan, in her recorded statement, said that Bella is a child with Down’s syndrome who does not have mental problems and can haltingly.

Replying to a question from Siti Bainun’s lawyer Mohammad Farhan Maaruf, the witness said that Bella’s injuries were not due to an accident but a form of abuse and this was based on the testimony of the medical experts who treated her.

“Investigations found that there was mistreatment or abuse on Bella,” said the witness who also denied the lawyer’s claim that the investigation conducted in relation to the case was biased.

Siti Bainun, 30, is facing two charges of neglecting and abusing Bella, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the offence at a condominium in Wangsa Maju here between February and June 2021.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues on Oct 26. - Bernama