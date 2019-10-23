Belt and Road comic book banned

PETALING JAYA: The controversial comic book “Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Win Winism” has been banned.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Home Ministry said both the Malay and Chinese versions were covered under the ban.

“The prohibition order is in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.”

It said the ban was necessary as the comic book contained content that might be detrimental to public order and security and might “disturb the mind” of the people.

The ministry said the publication contained elements that attempted to promote the ideologies of communism and socialism, disseminate false and misleading information about communists and generate support and sympathy towards the communist struggle.

It said the contents in the comic book could also raise doubts for readers, especially young people, about Malaysian history that could lead them to question the efforts and struggles of past and present leaders in the fight for independence and development.

It added the content did not take into account the sensitivities of Malaysians who were made up of various races and religions.

Anyone found guilty of producing, publishing or distributing the comic book could be jailed for up to three years or fined not more than RM20,000.

The comic book was a collaboration between Asian Comic Cultural Museum curator Hew Kuan Yau, also known as Superman Hew, and local artist Chong Po Ling, also known as Tomato.

Last week, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik announced that the comic book would not be allowed in schools.