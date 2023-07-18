Bentong MP lodges police report on scam, sexual harassment cases

KUANTAN: Bentong Member of Parliament Young Syefura Othman lodged two police reports at the Bentong district police headquarters against an individual and social media influencer for alleged scamming and sexual harassment.

Young Syefura said the first report was about a scam involving an Instagram message where an individual claimed to be her representative for the organisation of an income-generating programme.

The second report related to a social media influencer’s video of sexist and lewd statements on TikTok and Instagram, which she deemed as sexual harassment, she said.

“The video went viral and was shared many times. The influencer uttered several vulgar words and his body language made me very uncomfortable.

“I am open to debate on my views and political ideologies. We all have a right to our opinions, but this influencer attacked me personally and tarnished my reputation and status as a woman and an MP,” she said in a statement today.

She said the reports were lodged as a lesson to all sexual harassment perpetrators and also to encourage victims of such offences to speak up, regardless of their gender.

“I leave it to the police to investigate both cases and hope they will take stern action against all scammers and sexual harassment perpetrators in the country,” she said.-Bernama