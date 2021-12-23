Bentong Tragedy: SAR to search for victims at nearby forest

BENTONG: The search and rescue (SAR) mission (pix) is looking for another male victim who is feared to have been swept away by river currents in the resort chalet area in Bentong, Pahang, last Saturday. They will focus on the forest edge near the Karak Highway towards Kuala Lumpur today.

Bentong Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Zamri Abdul Ghani said they believed the victim may have been near the area but there were difficulties in finding him as the area had quicksand, piles of wood and was still inundated with water.

“The SAR operation was postponed at 6.30pm yesterday and will resume at 8.30am today,“ he told Bernama.

So far, two bodies have been found, namely a woman identified as Yap Koon Lau and a boy.

Last Saturday, more than 30 people, including nine children, faced anxious moments when they were stranded in a mud flood while visiting a chalet area in Bentong, Pahang.

Following that, a child known as Emmanuel Chang as well as a couple, Bobby and Yap, were reported missing in the tragedy.

-Bernama